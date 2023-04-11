Will humans be able to upload consciousness and sensibility onto computer?

A scientist has claimed that by the end of this year, humans will be able to upload consciousness onto the computer, making it sensible and being aware of and responsive to its own surroundings, but is it possible for a machine to react the way humans do?

Tech guru Dr Pratik Desai said that with enough recorded audio and videos, people will be able to keep their loved ones forever "alive". Desai urged people to record their elderly parents and loved ones.

Desai is an expert in artificial intelligence and reports mentioned that he has also founded multiple start-ups and even created his own system similar to ChatGPT. He predicted consciousness could be uploaded onto a computer.

In a tweet on April 8, Desai wrote: "Start regularly recording your parents, elders and loved ones. With enough transcript data, new voice synthesis and video models, there is a 100% chance that they will live with you forever after leaving physical body. This should be even possible by end of the year."

"Sometimes when you see technology making it possible in your grief process and you think it is possible, you may go out of character and say something without a thinking seriously. I’m not a ghoul not I have desire to make any product like this," he added.

What he said is not entirely new as several scientists have floated this idea before also. Last year, Artur Sychov, CEO and founder of Somnium Space, introduced a similar concept and decided to create a new feature called "Live Forever" mode after his father's death. Sychov had discussed how his platform may enable users to create an avatar version of themselves that will "live" forever online.

While speaking to Motherboard in 2022, Sychov said that he predicted the technology would be out in five years. However, the processing can be even faster with the recent advancements in the area of artificial intelligence.

Sychov had told Motherboard: "We can take this data and apply AI to it and recreate you as an avatar on your land parcel or inside your NFT world, and people will be able to come and talk to you".

"You will meet the person. And you would maybe for the first 10 minutes while talking to that person, you would not know that it's actually AI. That's the goal," he added.

Humans are doomed to die, but what if we can keep their life-like presence forever? Experts have divided views into all the claims and counterclaims that give a glimpse into the future of technology.

