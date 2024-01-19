After years of discussion and different studies, scientists have finally uncovered the mystery of why little dogs live longer than their bigger counterparts. The study conducted by the University of Washington has stated that although both little and big pups suffered from a similar number of health conditions, the larger breeds tend to experience more severe ailments.

The study published in PLOS ONE analysed data from over 27,500 puppers, including 238 breeds, spread across the United States. Under the Dog Aging Project (DAP), dog owners self-selected and enrolled one dog from their household.

"Enrollment consisted of completing a web-based Health and Life Experience Survey (HLES) that elicited information from the dog owner on a wide array of topics," the study stated.

Notably, in the health status section, dog owners were asked if their dogs had ever been diagnosed with various medical conditions regardless of their current status.

The dogs ranged in age from puppies to very senior dogs, with a median age of seven years. After going through the comprehensive set of data, researchers found that larger dogs were prone to cancer, bone-related diseases, gastrointestinal problems, neurological and endocrine conditions, ears, nose, and throat issues, and infectious diseases.

"Growth patterns in larger dog breeds involve rapid weight gain throughout the period of skeletal development and maturity, which has been linked to increased risk of developmental musculoskeletal and orthopedic diseases including hip dysplasia, osteoarthritis, and osteochondrosis," the study noted.

Meanwhile, the small dogs largely suffered from cardiac, respiratory and ocular issues. Some also had to contend with lovver and pancreatic diseases.

Despite the findings, the scientists said more research was needed to calrofy the links between dog age, size ad disease prevalence.

"This study does not confirm any causal relationship between dog size, age, and disease. 'However, the findings could help lead to deeper understanding of the types of conditions that may underlie the lower lifespan of larger dogs," said lead author Yunbi Nam.

Nonetheless, the study could help veterinarians better treat the large dogs by taking in consideration the common medical conditions they suffer from.