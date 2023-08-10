WHO designates new Covid strain ‘Eris’ as 'variant of interest' amid surge in cases globally

A new strain of coronavirus has been labelled as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation, although the officials have predicted a low public health risk.

The variant, which is known as EG.5 or “Eris”, is connected to an Omicron subvariant called XBB.1.9.2, and has been increasing its prevalence globally, as countries like the UK, China and the United States emerging as the most affected.

However, the WHO has further stated that the variant is not posing any particular threat. “Based on the available evidence, the public health risk posed by EG.5 is evaluated as low at the global level,” said the agency, stating that the risk looked to be at part with other circulating variants of interest.

“While EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date,” the WHO stated.

Variant better at evading the body's immune system: WHO

Professor of operational research at University College London Christina Pagel said that although the variant has been increasing in prevalence and seems to be better at evading the body's immune system which permits it to outcompete other variants, there is a lack of evidence that it can cause more severe disease.

“It will probably cause a wave of more cases and all the problems that brings – [such as] more hospitalisations and Long Covid– but [there is] no reason at the moment to think [that will be] worse than previous waves this year,” she stated.

Pagel stated that the waning immunity due to previous infections or vaccinations may mean that the wave of EG.5 took longer to peak and hence, it may be larger.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) last week published an update which suggested EG.5, and more specifically its subvariant EG5.1 accounts for around 15 per cent of sequenced COVID-19 cases in England.

Deputy director of UKHSA Dr Meera Chand said that the new variants' emergence is not unexpected. “UKHSA continues to analyse available data relating to Sars-CoV-2 variants in the UK and abroad. EG.5.1 was designated as a variant on 31 July 2023 due to continued growth internationally and presence in the UK, allowing us to monitor it through our routine surveillance processes," she said.

“Vaccination remains our best defence against future Covid-19 waves, so it is still as important as ever that people come to take up all the doses for which they are eligible as soon as possible," added Chand.

WATCH | Gravitas: New Covid variant 'Eris' spreading across the UK

US sees rise in EG.5 cases

Cases of new COVID-19 variant EG.5 are on the rise in the United States and are leading to around 17 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country in comparison to 16 per cent for the next most common lineage, XBB.1.16, as per the latest estimates presented by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, reported CNN.

Professor of microbiology and immunology Dr David Ho has been carrying out tests of these variants in his lab at Columbia University to understand their resistance to the antibodies

"Both are only slightly more resistant to neutralizing antibodies in the serum of infected and vaccinated persons. It basically has some more immune escape compared to the ones that were precedents in this XBB series," stated Dr Eric Topol, a cardiologist at the Scripps Translational Research Institute. "It has an advantage, which is why it's getting legs all around the world," he added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.