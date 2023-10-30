White hydrogen: This clean-energy gas could help tackle climate crisis

A deposit between six million to 250 million metric tonnes of hydrogen, or naturally occurring hydrogen gas, was found by Jacques Pironon and Phillipe De Donato, who are the directors of research at France's National Centre of Scientific Research, CNN reported.

The report said that the two scientists were looking for fossil fuels beneath the ground in northeastern France.

However, a couple of hundred metres down, they discovered something which could help the world's efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Pironon told CNN, "This was not a real surprise for us." The report mentioned that it's quite common to find small amounts near the surface of a borehole.

But as they dug deeper, they found higher concentration as at 1,250 metres it was 20%, as compared to 14% at 1,100 meters.

Notably, white hydrogen typically refers to hydrogen produced using fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage. It's a way to mitigate the environmental impact of traditional hydrogen production.

White hydrogen can be used as a cleaner alternative in various applications, such as fuel cells for vehicles or industrial processes.

Its production method aims to reduce carbon emissions associated with traditional hydrogen production.

The researchers were surprised by the deposits. Pironon said that the amount found indicated the presence of a large reservoir of hydrogen beneath.

After running calculations, they estimated that the deposit could contain between 6 million and 250 million metric tonnes﻿ of hydrogen.

The report stated white hydrogen will be crucial to tackle climate issues. It is naturally produced or present in the Earth's crust.

Hydrogen energy only produces water when burned, which makes it an environment-friendly energy source. Now, scientists can produce it beyond labs.

Geoffrey Ellis, a geochemist with the US Geological Survey, told CNN: "If you had asked me four years ago what I thought about natural hydrogen, I would have told you, 'Oh, it doesn't exist.'"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE