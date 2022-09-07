While NASA struggles, SpaceX sends 51 satellites to space

NASA may have had to postpone (and postpone) launch of its Artemis mission but SpaceX, the company helmed by billionaire Elon Musk is continuing its breathtaking pace of sending its Starlink satellites in space.

Just 32 hours after NASA called off launch of Artemis-1 for the second time, SpaceX's Falcon-9 took to skies with 51 Starlink satellites. The launch took place on Sunday night (September 4). The rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in the US.

The company was able to land the first stage booster rocket. This was its seventh flight.

To date, SpaceX has carried out 61 Starlink launches. This year, the company has carried out 26 launches. Starlink satellites are part of a constellation of satellites SpaceX aims to establish around the Earth. The first operational deployment took place in 2019. More than 3200 satellites have been sent to orbit till now, as per numbers tracked by astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

In 2021, Elon Musk's SpaceX won Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval to fly 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access.

Competitors Viasat Inc and DISH Network Corp challenged the FCC approval, but a U.S. appeals court recently upheld the FCC decision.

Viasat said it believes the "decision is a setback for both space safety and environmental protection."

(With inputs from agencies)

