What's that giant black spot on Jupiter?

Space is full of mysteries. There is always something unusual lurking out in the deep depths of the mysterious space. With the advancement in technology, space agencies across the world unravel mysteries and theories.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) keeps sharing images and pieces of information to reveal various aspects of space.

Recently, NASA has shared an image on its official Instagram account in which a large and dark shadow can be seen on Jupiter.

ALSO READ | Presence of alien tech on Earth? Scientist wants to probe interstellar object 'lying in the Pacific Ocean'

The shadow on the left side of the image was apparently cast by Jupiter's moon Ganymede.

NASA revealed that NASA Solar System Exploration's Juno spacecraft captured the stunning image.

As per the space agency, the image was taken during the mission's 40th close pass by the giant planet on February 25, 2022.

ALSO READ | NASA InSight lander captures images of sunrise on Mars

NASA also mentioned that Eclipses on Jupiter are more common than what we experience on Earth because the planet has four major moons that often pass between Jupiter and the Sun.

"In just one week, Ganymede transits once; Europa, twice; and Io, four times. And since Jupiter’s moons orbit in a plane close to Jupiter’s orbital plane, the moon shadows are often cast upon the planet," NASA revealed.

WATCH | Deadly coral disease grips Florida coast, efforts on to restore damaged reef

NASA said that citizen scientist Thomas Thomopoulos created this enhanced-colour image using raw data from the JunoCam instrument.

"At the time the raw image was taken, the Juno spacecraft was about 71,000 kilometres above Jupiter’s cloud tops, at a latitude of about 55 degrees south, and 15 times closer than Ganymede, which orbits about 1.1 million kilometres away from Jupiter," NASA said.