Strawberry Supermoon 2022: Here's when to watch June's full moon rise

Strawberry Supermoon is a full moon with a pinkish colour. It happens when the moon is at its closest distance to Earth in June. It is also known as the honey moon and rose moon. The name Strawberry Supermoon was given because of the pink colour.

Reports have mentioned that the Algonquin Native American tribe gave the name in the northeastern US and eastern Canada. The tribe describes the short strawberry harvesting season in the region.

Strawberry Moon 2022

The American space agency NASA said that June's Strawberry Moon will appear opposite the sun and reach its peak illumination at 7:52 am EDT (5.22 pm IST) on Tuesday (June 14).

NASA also mentioned that it will remain full through Wednesday morning as the moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.

NASA also said that the full moon of June will be the lowest full moon of 2022. The moon will rise just 23.3 degrees above the southern horizon early on June 15 for observers in Washington, DC.

NASA wrote in a guide: "On the summer solstice, the sun appears highest in the sky for the year. Full moons are opposite the sun, so a full moon near the summer solstice will be low in the sky."

How to watch it live

In case of bad weather and clouds, you can watch the Supermoon on a live stream.

As per Space.com, the Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy will host a free live stream of the full moon. The webcast will begin at 3:15 pm EDT and will show live views of the full moon.

