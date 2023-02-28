What is POTS? Symptoms and link to long Covid

A disorder of the autonomic nervous system, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome - also known as POTS - is usually identified by a rapid increase in the heart rate after getting up from sitting or lying down. Some of the symptoms listed by The National Health Service (NHS), the United Kingdom, are: dizziness or light-headedness, fainting or almost fainting, heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath and shaking and sweating. Digestion problems, extreme tiredness, brain fog, extreme tiredness, hands and feet looking purple, blurred or tunnel vision accompanied with headaches have been counted among other symptoms by the NHS. Simply explained, a jump in heart rate is caused when you stand up and most of your blood stays in your lower body.

The condition affects about one to three million Americans, as per the estimates cited by the Johns Hopkins Medicine institute on its website. While researchers have not yet fully understood the causes of the disease, it is believed to be more common in women than men. Usually, it is not life-threatening.

How is POTS related to COVID?



"Although many people recover quickly from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, others who recover may continue to experience symptoms for months. Researchers are still determining the cause of these extended symptoms, but some COVID-19 "long-haulers" may actually be dealing with POTS," explains the Johns Hopkins Medicine institute, referring to long Covid. Tae Chung, director of the Johns Hopkins POTS Program, in an article on the website, explains that POTS can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection and patients who suffered due to long Covid have reported similar symptoms as the disease.

An article published by the American Heart Association this week also highlighted that possible causes and treatments for long Covid-related POTS are still being studied.

