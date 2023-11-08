What is JN.1? Here's everything you need to know about the latest COVID-19 variant

A report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has flagged a new COVID-19 variant named JN.1.

According to the report released in October, JN.1 is a new, highly mutated strain which is a descendant of Omicron, specifically the BA.2.86 (Pirola) variant. It is not widespread currently, but it appears to be growing in Europe and the United States.

The United States was the first country to report JN.1 in September. Since then, 11 other countries, including UK, Iceland, Portugal, Spain, and the Netherlands, have recorded the new COVID-19 variant. JN.1 and BA.2.86 are uncommon COVID-19 variants in the US. Presently, JN.1 makes up less than 0.1 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 viruses. Moreover, there are 51 cases of the new variant worldwide.

Here's everything you need to know about the new COVID-19 variant named JN.1.

What is JN.1 COVID-19 variant?

The CDC is still researching and learning about the new COVID-19 variant. However, they do know a little about what JN.1 looks like.

JN.1 differs from its predecessor, BA.2.86, by a mutation in the spike protein, which helps the virus infect cells.

ALSO READ | Is 2023 set to become the hottest year following October record?

Dr Thomas Russo, professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo in New York, told Prevention.com, "BA.2.86 has more than 20 mutations on the spike protein, and there was a concern when we detected it first a while back that, wow, this might be a real problem."

According to Dr Russo, JN.1 could be more challenging to detect. He described the new variant as "quite devious."

However, as per the latest data by CWC, BA.2.86 did not spread quickly or

dodge our immunity. It also says that the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines appear to block it. They also expect the new COVID-19 variant, JN.1, to be similar.

Symptoms of JN.1 COVID-19 Variant

JN.1 has similar symptoms to previous COVID-19 variants. Below are the symptoms of the JN.1 COVID-19 variant, according to the CDC.

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To protect yourself from the JN.1 COVID-19 variant, people must stay updated with the latest vaccines. Steve Russell, NHS director of vaccinations and screenings, said, "With concerns arising over new COVID variants, it's vital to adapt the [vaccination] program and bring it forward for those most at risk." He added, "I strongly urge everyone eligible to come forward as soon as they can for this important protection in colder months."

(With inputs from agencies)