What is Babesiosis? Rare tick-borne disease on rise in the United States. Here's all you need to know

New research has revealed that the tick-borne disease 'babesiosis' is becoming much more common in the United States. As per the recent CDC report, the research conducted from 2011 to 2019 shows that the cases of babesiosis have significantly increased in the northeastern states. In particular, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are being considered endemic. But what exactly is babesiosis, what has the research found, and what are some preventive measures to avoid its spread? Take a look at it.

What is Babesiosis?

Babesiosis is a life-threatening and severe disease caused by microscopic parasites that infect red blood cells. It is commonly caused to humans through deer ticks, which are also known as black-legged ticks.

While for many infected it might feel fine or do not have any dangerous symptoms, some can be vulnerable to the disease.

According to CDC for many, this disease might just cause symptoms like fever, chills, sweats, headache, body aches, loss of appetite, nausea or even fatigue. However, if it gets worse, it might get life-threatening for them where some could have a weakened immune system or have another serious health condition like liver or kidney disease.

The disease was not considered an endemic in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont until now.

What does CDC have to say?

The CDC considered babesiosis to be endemic only in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin until now.

As per the report, the incidents of the disease have increased in New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Vermont. The largest number of cases have been reported in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Connecticut.

The CDC claimed that till now, 16,456 cases of babesiosis have been reported by 37 states from 2011 to 2019. The largest number of cases were reported in New York with 4,738 cases. While Massachusetts reported 4,136 cases, the second highest during the time period.

Babesiosis prevention and treatment:

The most common way to treat babesiosis is through a course of antibiotics. However, not all antibiotics will not work for everyone.

A medical expert, Dr Adalja cited by Prevention says that a combination of atovaquone and azithromycin is the mainstay of the treatment, although clindamycin plus quinine can also be used.