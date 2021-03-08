What are three new post-vaccination side effects added by CDC?

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently added three new side effects that could be caused after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Globally, over 283 million vaccine doses of coronavirus have been administered, while more than 60 million people have received the full two-dose regimen.

The most common side effects after coronavirus vaccination include pain at the site of injection, and short-term flu-like symptoms, which are most visible after the second dose. Even then, vaccines have been known to limit hospitalisations among serious cases.

A few days ago, scientists said that the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines include benign skin issues like rashes and redness, which were especially observed among people who received Moderna jab, especially after the first dose.

Also read: CDC traces COVID outbreaks in gyms, urging stricter precautions

On Friday, the CDC made a few changes to its vaccine guidelines after adding three new side effects. Earlier, the government body listed six potential serious reactions to the vaccine - pain, swelling, fever, chills, headache, and tiredness. Now, the agency has listed three more effects of vaccination - redness, muscle pain, and nausea. The CDC also warned against mistaking pain at the site of injection as indicative of muscle pain.

Vaccinations began three months ago, in North America, Europe, and Israel among other countries. Side effects so far have remained minimal.

But is it bad news?

Simply put - no! Side effects imply that the vaccine is working against the virus, and is in the process of developing immunity. Antibodies appear among recipients two weeks after the first shot, and complete protection kicks off two weeks after the second injection.

However, the CDC has also advised people to keep in touch with their doctors in case side effects persists.