Watch | Blue Origin's rocket veers off its course, capsule parachutes onto remote desert floor

In a first, Blue Origin's rocket suffered its first launch failure on Monday after it veered off course over West Texas about a minute after liftoff.

Lifting the craft off the top, the capsule’s launch abort system immediately kicked in and the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor.

Sharing the footage of the incident, the company tweeted ''Booster failure on today’s uncrewed flight. Escape system performed as designed.''

“It appears we’ve experienced an anomaly with today’s flight. This wasn’t planned,” the launch commentator said.

During the experiment, no one was aboard and the rocket was travelling nearly 700 mph (1,126 kph) at an altitude of about 28,000 feet (8,500 metres).

With the webcast showing it reaching a maximum altitude of more than 37,000 feet (11,300 meters), launch commentator Erika Wagner said the capsule managed to escape successfully.

Named after the first American in space Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, it was the 23rd flight for the New Shepard programme.

The aerospace company, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has used the same kind of rocket and capsule to carry paying passengers on 10-minute rides to the edge of space.

Since the launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard, the company has carried 31 people to the edge of space, with Bezos being one of them.

