Watch: 30-foot humpback whale washes up at the Jersey Shore; experts launch investigation

A humpback whale about 30 feet long washed up at the Jersey shore this weekend, concerning the residents and environmentalists. The Atlantic City official said that the whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue on Saturday, only a few blocks away from where a previous whale washed ashore. This is the third such occurrence in a month.

Currently, the city has brought in scientists from the Atlantic Conservation Society to perform a necropsy which began on Sunday, 6abc reported.

Explaining the process of necropsy, Sheila Dean, the director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, said, "You thoroughly go through the animal, open it up, find out what happened with each organ, if you can, if everything is still in tact."

As the necropsy began, Cecile Herskovitz, a resident in the nearby area, explained how the residents are restless with the smell. She said, "It is ripe."

Robin Shaffer from Ocean City said that living in the area for many years, he can't remember the last time he heard or saw a whale washing up the shore.

Some suspect that the offshore wind turbine project might have to do something with the whales.

Dean said," They could blame maybe the Navy sonar. They could blame the fisherman. They could blame the pollution. They could blame people who throw plastic bags and still use them."

According to Dean, it's too early to conclude anything and she said that it could even take months to figure out why this whale died. She said that scientists have about 30 tonnes of whale to inspect.

(With inputs from agencies)