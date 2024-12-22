New Delhi, India

Days ahead of Christmas, when the world celebrates the birth of Jesus, scientists have raised a question over something believed for centuries that Christ was born in Bethlehem.

Advertisment

This is not the first time experts have questioned the idea of Jesus being born in Bethlehem, many historians and archaeologists have advocated similar ideas before.

It is absolutely clear that Jesus was a real historical figure, however, the story of Bethlehem appears to be a misfit to many.

According to some experts, Jesus was not born in Bethlehem but in the small town of Nazareth or maybe second Bethlehem which was just 4 miles (7km) away from the hometown of Mary and David, reported Daily Mail.

Advertisment

Till now, the best evidence which proves that Jesus's real birthplace was Bethlehem is the Bible.

Also Read: PM Modi joins Christmas celebrations at Union Minister George Kurian's home

Speaking to MailOnline, biblical scholar and executive director of the Institute for Biblical Archaeology, Dr Clyde Billington, said, "Bethlehem in Judea is mentioned in Matthew, Luke, and John as the birthplace of Christ."

Advertisment

It is believed that the Gospel of Matthew was written around 80 AD, which is 50 years after the death of Jesus.

"I believe, as do most Christian scholars, that all three of these Gospels were written in the First Century AD. Thus, the identification of Bethlehem in Judea as the birthplace of Christ dates to the earliest days of the Church," Dr Billington said.

Dr Billington said that on the basis of evidence he is "convinced that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem in Judea."

Why do experts doubt Bethlehem is Christ's birthplace?

The researchers have suggested that the archaeological evidence to prove that Bethlehem is the birthplace of Christ is scant. However, there is evidence which proves the existence of the place around that time.

In 1969, an archaeological survey of Bethlehem found various pieces of pottery which dated back to the Iron Age around 1000 to 586 BC.

Watch: Notre Dame Reunited With Priceless Relic

Dr Joan Taylor of King's College London and Dr Shimon Gibson of the University of North Carolina and Charlotte started another excavation near the Church of the Nativity in 2016.

In the excavation, they found various pots and artefacts which dated back to the first century AD.

Speaking about it, Dr Gibson said, "We’re sinking a trench down to the early levels, and we have, without doubt, pottery dating to the time of Jesus."

A lot of scholars also doubt that Bethlehem of Judea is the birthplace of Christ because some of the best Biblical sources fail to suggest that all this is true.

Speaking to MailOnline, a leading expert on Christian history at the University of Edinburgh, Professor Helen Bond, said, "Our earliest gospel - that of Mark - starts his account with Jesus' ministry and says nothing about his birth. And the apostle Paul - who knew Jesus' brothers - says nothing about Bethlehem."

(With inputs taken from agencies)