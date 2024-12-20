New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi, where he received a warm welcome and interacted with prominent members of the Christian community.

"Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community," PM Modi said in a post on X.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VHIxEPEwxg — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024 ×

PM Modi received a rousing welcome and was given a flower bouquet at the residence of the Kurian family. During the celebration, PM Modi also lighted candles and witnessed several programs.

On the occasion of Christmas, people across the country celebrate 'Christmas Eve' with midnight masses being held in several states. The churches get lit up and revellers burst firecrackers to ring in the festival of merriment.

Christmas is an annual festival which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is marked and celebrated by billions worldwide on December 25 as a major religious and cultural event.

It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and it is often spent with friends and family. People set up Christmas trees in their homes and decorate the house with lights and hanging wreaths.

The day is also marked by celebratory homecomings warm family gatherings and eatouts. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and richly decked-up Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on this day.

