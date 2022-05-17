Want to hear mysterious, ghostly sound aurora borealis makes? Check it out here

Aurora borealis is a beautiful dance of light across the sky. If you want to observe this brilliant natural wonder, you have to go to countries near the North Pole, Scandinavian countries preferably.

But do you know that as the aurora dances across the sky it produces a ghostly sound. An investigation into this suggests that this eerie sound is produced even aurora isn't visible in the sky.

This sound associated with the aurora has been mentioned in regional folktales and accounts shared by the local population.

Unto Laine, ac acoustics engineer from Alto University in Finland has been able to record these ghostly sounds. At EUROREGIO/BNAM2022 Joint Acoustics Conference in Denmark, Laine presented his findings.

"This cancels the argument that auroral sounds are extremely rare and that the aurora borealis should be exceptionally bright and lively," Laine says.

These sounds are apparently produced even when aurora isn't visible.

Listen to the mysterious, eerie sound of the aurora borealis

Researchers have also identified where exactly these sounds come from in the atmosphere. It was found that these sounds are produced at the altitude of about 70 to 100 metres. Such a low altitude has surprised scientists since aurora results from interaction of solar particles with Earth's magnetic field very high up.

