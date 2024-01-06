Want to get more popular among colleagues? Being creative is the key

Want to get more popular among your colleagues? A new study has revealed that being creative could really help you win the trust and confidence of your co-workers, eventually making you more popular among them.

Researchers at the University of Melbourne recently conducted three studies to identify this link between being creative and being popular in the workplace.

They first conducted an experimental study on 303 full-time employees and then conducted another survey on 294 full-time employees, followed by a third survey on 189 full-time MBA students over one year.

It turned out that those who are viewed as more creative by their coworkers tend to get more popularity and acceptance.

How creativity leads to popularity

While it's typical for individuals to initially connect with those of a similar demographic, such as gender or age, these factors become less significant as relationships mature. Interestingly, in contemporary workplaces, embracing demographic diversity enhances relationships, particularly when creativity is a key focus.

The impact of being perceived as creative is most pronounced in fostering relationship closeness over time, especially when a colleague identifies as the opposite gender and hails from a different nationality.

Establishing connections with individuals from diverse backgrounds often demands more time and effort compared to those from the same background. This can pose challenges for people from minority groups in building relationships at work.

However, when individuals from minority groups are recognised for their creativity, colleagues are more motivated to cultivate relationships with them. This gradual process contributes to increased popularity for individuals from minority groups.

Diverse colleagues bring distinct perspectives and information, fostering creativity and personal growth. As more colleagues seek interactions to learn from these unique viewpoints, individuals from minority groups gain popularity within the organisational network.

Lessons for managers

The study offers this straightforward but strong lesson to managers: Healthy personal relationships at the workplace can be enhanced by promoting creativity-driven problem-solving discussions.

Hosting meetings for sharing ideas or even structured events like speed networking can help employees connect in a more authentic way.

People after all tend to prefer a workplace over others where their co-workers help them refine their ideas, improve their skills and where their creativity is rewarded.