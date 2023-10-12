Walk on the Moon to become reality? Roads on Earth could be made from lunar dust

Space scientists are working day and night to expand the human presence in the solar system, especially on the Moon. But what if there's a way to bring part of the Moon here on Earth? Sounds interesting, and it may happen.

In Germany's proof-of-concept study, the researchers have said that it was found that solar energy could be harnessed to turn lunar dust to pave for landing pads and roads.

As quoted by media reports, Prof Jens Günster, who is from the Federal Institute of Materials Research and Testing in Berlin, said: "You might think: 'Streets on the moon, who needs that?'"

Günster, who is the co-author of a report, said: "But in fact, it's a kind of depressing demand [even] early on. It's very loose material, there's no atmosphere, gravity is weak, so the dust gets everywhere."

"It contaminates not only your equipment but other nations'. No one would be happy to be covered in dust from another rocket," Günster added.

The study said that to increase the sustainability of future lunar missions, in-situ resource utilisation (ISRU) techniques must be developed.

The study, published in Nature Scientific Reports on Thursday (Oct 12), investigates the use of concentrated light for paving on the Moon by melting the lunar regolith.

The study mentioned that they a high-power CO2 laser as a substitute for the concentrated sunlight in the experiments. A maximum laser spot diameter of 100mm can be achieved with this setup. It translated into high thicknesses of the consolidated layers.

"At the end of the study, large samples (approximately 250 × 250 mm) with interlocking capabilities were fabricated by melting the lunar simulant with the laser directly on the powder bed," part of the study said.

Researchers say that large areas of lunar soil can be covered with these samples and serve as roads and landing pads, decreasing the propagation of lunar dust. These manufactured samples were analysed regarding their mineralogical composition, internal structure and mechanical properties.

(With inputs from agencies)

