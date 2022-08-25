Video: To avoid using car keys, Tesla owner inserts chip inside skin to unlock car 

One man devised a "handy" workaround after becoming frustrated by the ongoing difficulties he had when attempting to unlock his Tesla with the phone key.

Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly had a chip put into his palm so he could easily unlock his car. Since Dalaly on Twitter released a video illustrating the chip's operation, his unusual stunt has gone viral online.

As Dalaly stated on Twitter, the problem with his phone key was that it didn't always unlock his car.

Dalaly had a Vivokey Apex chip, which made use of NFC technology, inserted in his palm in order to unlock his Tesla. However, he makes it clear that the chip is capable of much more.

The chip can also store data, limit access, perform two-factor authentication using an OTP, operate as a secure crypto wallet, and, in the future, process credit card transactions.

It's more than just a Tesla key, though I do use it for that since I have one.

According to Dalaly, a beta group of roughly 100 people is evaluating the chip before it can be made available to the general public.

The company that put this together essentially has its own app store where you can use these chips to wirelessly install programs into your body.

One of the apps happened to be a Tesla key card. Because I own a Tesla, that was the first app I installed on it.

Taking to Twitter, Dalaly wrote that he "Finally decided to take my phone key issues into my own hands... literally. Tesla key chip implant."

