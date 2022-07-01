Video: A satellite has clicked 'selfie' from space

The word 'Selfie' was the 'word of the year' of Oxford Dictionaries in 2013. The concept was new in the preceding years. But since then the word (and photos) have become almost a second nature to us. If we are at a great outdoor location, we click a selfie. If we are with friends, we click a selfie. Even if we are doing something that we think is special, the photo makes its way to the social media in no time.

A satellite has now clicked a selfie with the Great Barrier Reef in the background. The satellite even used a selfie stick to click the photo. The satellite is owned by a company and is revolving around the Earth in an orbit 550 kilometres from the surface.

The microsatellite, named MP42 was launched into space in the month of April this year. It hitched a ride on SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

"We wanted to highlight the vulnerability of our planet and the importance of Earth observation by satellites, especially for monitoring environment and climate changes," said NanoAvionics, the company which owns the microsatellite. The company has even published the video on Yutube. Check it out.

The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world. It stretches for more than 2300 Kilometres along northeast coast of Australia.

The selfie, and the video was taken with a GoPro Hero 7. The camera was mounted on a selfie stick.

The Great Barrier Reef is in need of conservation. A report by Australian government earlier this year said that the reef was undergoing 'mass bleaching' due to global warming.

