Vaccines are cutting risk of long Covid, says study

Coronavirus vaccines have been the key tool in the hands of humanity in its fight against the deadly pandemic. The vaccines have saved countless lives. A new study has found that vaccines are also increasing likelihood of long Covid.

When a person is infected by Covid. He generally recovers in four weeks. But in some cases, Covid symptoms persist for months. This is called long Covid.

Researchers at King's College, London have found out that vaccines reduce likelihood of long Covid if the vaccinated person gets infected by coronavirus.

For this study, the researchers analysed data from Zoe Covid study app. The researchers found that just 0.2 per cent of the people got infected by Covid even after receiving two doses of Covid vaccine.

Just 5 per cent of the people who had got both the doses suffered from long Covid. At the same time, the percentage of people who suffered from long Covid among the unvaccinated was 11 per cent.

The study has been published in journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

