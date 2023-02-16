US: Upsurge in demand for morning-after pill as abortion restrictions persist

The United States has registered a significant rise in the use of Plan B emergency contraception, also known as the “morning-after” pill over the past five years while demand for other forms of contraception like birth control pills and condoms has, according to an analysis of market research data, as reported by the Financial Times.

Over 15 million units of Plan B medication were sold last year, according to a Financial Times research, an increase of roughly 59 per cent from 2018. According to Symphony Health, a data supplier, during that time period, sale of condoms decreased by around 18 per cent while new prescriptions for oral contraceptive pills decreased by almost 15 per cent.

The data, which are estimates based on commercial insurance claims, retail sales, and other parameters, were cited by health experts as showing significant changes in how Americans access reproductive health services in light of the growing restrictions on abortion rights, following the Supreme Court's decision of overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

In addition, there has been a drop in in-person doctor visits as a result of greater over-the-counter availability to Plan B emergency contraception at pharmacies.

What is the Plan B, single-dose medication?

With the help of the hormone levonorgestrel, the single-dose drug Plan B delays ovulation. It works best when taken three days after unprotected intercourse and can reduce the likelihood of becoming pregnant by 75 per cent to 89 per cent. According to a healthcare provider, Planned Parenthood, who spoke to the Finacial Times, it is less effective than typical birth control pills, which when taken correctly may be up to 98 per cent effective.

Plan B is not recommended for normal contraception, although the US Food and Drug Administration has not said that there are any additional health concerns connected with using the drug than there are with taking conventional birth control tablets.

A rising dependence on emergency contraception rather than more conventional methods, particularly among young individuals, according to many health experts, should be combated by boosting education and outreach efforts as well as eliminating barriers to all types of birth control. They note the rising prevalence of STDs in the US and claim that Plan B is less effective than other methods of birth control.

Yet, they contend that at a time when abortion facilities are expanding, requests from some conservative groups to restrict access to Plan B should be rejected.

“The answer is not to restrict Plan B but to open up the doors to other types of contraception and make it easier for people to access information,” said Dr Kate White, a gynecologist and associate professor at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, who spoke to the Financial Times.

Young people are no longer willing to habitually trust medical advice, according to White, especially when friends or family have had negative experiences with intrauterine device discomfort or adverse effects from contraceptive pills, she said.

Where do other methods of contraception stand?

Standard birth control pills and IUDs, which are small devices placed into a woman's uterus to prevent conception, are only accessible in the US with a prescription, usually following a doctor's visit. Plan B, on the other hand, may normally be purchased over the counter for between $40 and $50, as reported by the Financial Times.

Fewer women are obtaining yearly gynaecological check-ups, which is another factor contributing to the rising dependence on Plan B.

According to Symphony Health statistics, the number of women with commercial insurance who saw a gynaecologist for a preventative yearly appointment last year decreased to 3.7 million in the 11 months leading up to the end of November from 5.9 million for the entire year.

Covid-19 and updated cervical cancer screening recommendations that increased the suggested age to begin Pap tests.

Plan B, which was approved for over-the-counter access in 2013, has experienced a massive increase in public awareness as a result of the Supreme Court decision last year, which prompted a rush of Republican-led states to restrict abortion access.