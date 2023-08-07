US: Scientists achieve net energy gain from nuclear fusion reaction for second time

For the second time since a groundbreaking achievement in December 2022, American scientists have accomplished net energy gain in a nuclear fusion reaction. The breakthrough is being viewed as a major step towards the pursuit of a nearly limitless, safe, and clean energy source.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have replicated their historic breakthrough by achieving a higher energy yield in an experiment conducted at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) on July 30th.

According to a spokesperson from Lawrence Livermore, the final results are currently under analysis.

Although a major success, it is part of a long journey that could last for decades in the ongoing effort to attain an affordable and environmentally friendly power source.

The success of this endeavour was originally reported by the Financial Times on Sunday.

Nuclear fission vs nuclear fusion

Presently, nuclear power plants rely on fission, a process involving the splitting of atoms to generate energy — a central theme in the recent blockbuster film Oppenheimer.

While nuclear power offers ample clean energy, it has raised safety concerns over the years. However, it is regaining attention amidst global efforts to curtail greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

WATCH: Nuclear fusion energy breakthrough achieved

In contrast, fusion generates energy by fusing atoms together. This concept has long been admired due to its potential for generating unlimited, clean energy without having to deal with radioactive waste associated with nuclear power or the threat of a meltdown.

Moreover, the fuel required for fusion is abundantly present on earth--heavy hydrogen atoms found in seawater--eliminating the need for uranium mining.

Why the recent breakthrough is significant?

Although fusion reactions have been achieved previously, they have often required more energy input than energy output.

The notable achievement in these recent experiments lies in obtaining more energy output than the input used to initiate the reaction. This level of efficiency has been a desired goal in fusion research.

White House earlier praised December results

The White House praised December 2022 breakthrough, terming it a "wonderful example" of possibility realised.

"This is such a wonderful example of a possibility realised, a scientific milestone achieved, and a road ahead to the possibilities for clean energy,” Arati Prabhakar, the White House science adviser, was quoted as saying by Washington Post.