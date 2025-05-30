Humans will turn into diamonds on Uranus, simulation depicts a violent 5-second scenario

The universe has fascinated humans for hundreds of years. In the quest to know what's out there, man has built telescopes that not only peer into deep space from the ground but also from high above Earth. Our planet is the only one where life exists, but does that mean no one else is out there?

Our solar system itself has seven other planets, but none support life today. Mars has intrigued scientists who think it hosted life billions of years ago. But something changed all that.

Meanwhile, Earth is not the only blue planet in the solar system. Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun, is also blue. But it is highly toxic. It has an icy atmosphere filled with hydrogen sulfide, helium and methane. It doesn't have a surface and smells extremely bad.

What would happen if humans ever decided to visit Uranus? They will die.

Video explains what 5 seconds on Uranus can do to humans

A YouTube video by What If shows an extremely realistic and terrifying simulation showing everything humans can expect when visiting Uranus. In fact, we won't last even five seconds on the toxic blue planet. The trip would have one tumble and even swim in the atmosphere.

Since there is no surface, you won't hit anything. You will also get caught in a storm of diamonds with winds blowing at a speed of 900 km/h. That's three and a half times stronger than a category five hurricane, the channel says.

Methane is what gives Uranus its bluish-green hue, and the deadly gas turns into diamonds under extreme pressure, the channel says.

The first hurdle is Uranus's 13 dusty rings. Upon crossing them, you'll get close to Uranus, where the temperature is a freezing - 224 degrees C. Death is imminent, but here's how the journey would unfold. You'll get caught in the clouds that are "partially made up of hydrogen sulfide", according to What If Science. Inhaling them would result in instant death.

Then you will tumble down a mix of 82 per cent hydrogen, 15 per cent helium, and methane. You'll soon stop falling and start swimming. Also, expect to get caught in diamond rain.

Next comes the planet's mantle, and you won't be able to move here because of the forces exerted by water, ammonia and methane ice. It will get extremely dark, and the pressure is 100 times more than that of Earth's sea level. You will be squished, and the carbon remains might turn into diamonds.