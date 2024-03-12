Unbelievable! New study claims dark matter is simply parallel universe

In a breakthrough study, scientists suggest that dark matter could be an alternate universe. The study published by Dr Arushi Bodas, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago’s Enrico Fermi Institute, and his colleagues deduced that dark matter could and possibly should be an alternate universe in a distorted form that never fully developed.

Dark matter is a hypothetical form of matter that appears not to interact with light or electromagnetic field and constitutes more than 80 per cent of all matter in the universe.

It has always remained an area of mystery and intrigue for scientists and its existence is inferred because of the behaviour of stars, planets, and galaxies that would not exist without its presence.

So, did we solve the mystery of dark matter?

It is difficult to observe dark matter and is in fact completely imperceptible because it emits zero light or energy, making it undetectable by conventional sensors and detectors.

The composition of dark matter is the key to understanding its mysterious nature, and scientists always believed that the universe is made of visible matter or baryonic matter, composed of subatomic particles called baryons. However, they suggested that dark matter does not consist of baryons and is rather composed of non-baryonic matter, which refers to different types of particles like protons or neutrons.

The recent hypothesis by Dr Bodas proposes that dark matter exists in a distorted parallel universe within our own, where atoms are unable to come together. In the realm of ordinary matter, protons and neutrons possess almost identical masses, creating the necessary conditions for the formation of stable atoms.

The recent study sees dark matter as a potential shadow universe where protons and neutrons have asymmetrical masses, resulting in a chaotic mix of subatomic particles that rarely interact.

In other words, the polar opposite of how conventional matter operates. This phenomenon could also clarify why dark matter does not aggregate.

There is also a small section of scientists who do not believe in the existence of dark matter and reject its idea altogether. On the other hand, there is a plethora of evidence supporting its existence, and now Dr Bodas’ study has come up with the most straightforward explanations involving the rotation of galaxies.

The new paper by Dr. Bodas and his colleagues is just the latest to solidify the "dark matter does exist' thesis.