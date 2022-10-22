UK: First wild bison born for millennia after an ‘unexpected’ pregnancy

A wild bison was born in the United Kingdom after thousands of years amid a pioneering rewilding project. The project is a collaboration between Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust in line with which three bison from Scotland and Ireland were released in UK’s Kent earlier this year, in July.

The calf was a surprise to the rangers in charge of the project as well, according to Tom Gibbs, a bison ranger, a female calf was discovered a couple of days later but they could not find its mother. Reports suggest that bison hide their pregnancies in order to dodge the predators which target pregnant animals or their offspring.

ALSO READ: Report: More accurate test for cervical cancer developed by scientists in UK, Austria

The initiative had hoped that the bison released would breed in due time and grow into a herd but the calf was an expected surprise as there were only three female bison and a bull was expected to arrive by the end of October. The female bison is said to have arrived from Ireland and could have been pregnant before arriving in Kent, said reports.

According to Gibbs, “There were a couple of days when we didn’t see female 2 and that was sort of an alarm bell, because she’s normally very confident and the one up at the front. I hoped she was OK.” Meanwhile, the other two females were also as he describes were “edge and defensive, warning me about something.”

ALSO READ: As part of world's first 'rewilding' efforts, UK elephants head to the wild in Kenya

The ranger also indicated that the calf was probably born on September 9 however the announcement had been delayed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death the previous day and also they wanted to make sure that the calf was healthy.

Reportedly, the 200-hectare site has been licensed for 10 bison, out of which three have arrived – the matriarch from Scotland and the other two female bison from Ireland – while the bull’s arrival has been delayed due to Brexit-related issues.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.