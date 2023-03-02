UFO in Ireland? The town of Ballymahon reports an unusual sighting in the night sky

A UFO, or an Unidentified Flying Object, was spotted by a resident in a small town of Ireland last week. The person on Monday reached out to a local publication, The Leader, and told them about the UFO. The reader said that they had spotted an unusual activity in the night sky over Ballymahon in Longford. The person is question also told the publication that he had recorded the incident that he saw around 8 pm.

The Ballymahon resident says that even though the photos are a little blurry, the movement of the three lights in the sky was “very clear”. They moved "very quickly" and formed a triangle. UFOs have long fascinated human beings, even though their existence has never been proven. The Longford resident says that they also wouldn't have believed it had they not seen it with their own eyes.

The caller, who was with a friend at the time, told The Leader, “The photographs do not do this justice. It was very clear that night. The three lights were on the angles of the craft, the body was black. The lights were the colour of an orange flame. The speed that they moved at confirmed it was not an ordinary aircraft.”

The person insists that living in the countryside they are used to seeing shooting stars, meteorites, satellites and more. However, the lights they saw that Friday night were very different.

“When we Googled 'UFO Ireland' this was exactly the image we saw. Everything about it was the same, particularly the flame coloured light sources. I just think it is very unusual.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Aviation Authority also couldn't confirm any such activity, saying that on February 17, "there was no known or reported traffic in this area at that time."

This is not the first time that alien activity has been reported from Ireland. In 2021, Northern Ireland’s police department reported that they received reports of eight 'weird' sightings in the country in past year.

