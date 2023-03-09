Mice with two biological dads: Scientists do the unthinkable

Scientists have taken another huge leap by creating mice with two biological fathers. They did so by generating eggs from male cells, throwing open the door to massive possibilities for reproduction. The new advancement can in future help couples struggling with infertility and also enable same-sex couples to have a biological child together.

Katsuhiko Hayashi, who is famous for pioneering the field of lab-grown eggs and sperm, led the breakthrough work at Kyushu University in Japan. “This is the first case of making robust mammal oocytes from male cells,” he said.

Hayashi presented his development at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the Francis Crick Institute in London on Wednesday. He strongly believes that using the technology, in another ten years, scientists will be able to create a viable human egg from a male skin cell. However, others think that he might be shooting too high since scientists are yet to create viable lab-grown human eggs from female cells.

While this is not the first time that mice have been created using two biological fathers, this is the first time viable eggs have been cultivated from male cells to do so.

Also Read | Research says 30 mice cured of Alzheimer's using newly developed molecule

The next step for Hayashi and his team is to replicate this achievement with human cells, which is not going to be easy.

“Purely in terms of technology, it will be possible [in humans] even in 10 years,” he said.

He says that if the technology is found to be safe, he would want it to be clinically used to allow two men to have a baby.

“I don’t know whether they’ll be available for reproduction,” he said. “That is not a question just for the scientific programme, but also for [society].”

The technology will prove extremely beneficial for women suffering from severe forms of infertility, including women with Turner’s syndrome. The syndrome leads one copy of the X chromosome to go fully or partly missing. Hayashi says this application was the primary motivation for the research.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE