Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in toilet paper is a significant source of water pollution: Study

Peer-reviewed research from the University of Florida in the United States found that all the toilet paper from most regions across the world contains toxic “forever chemicals” and might be a significant source of water pollution.

Researchers suggest that once this waste is flushed down toilets and sent to sewage treatment plants it can become a part of the sludge which is created and is eventually spread on farms as fertilizer or even become a part of different water bodies, reported the Guardian. These synthetic chemicals which are present in soil and waterways across the globe “should be considered as a potentially major source” of PFAS in wastewater treatment systems.

The study checked 21 popular toilet paper brands across North America, Western Europe, Africa, Central America, and South America along with sewage samples from wastewater treatment plants in the US and found PFAS or “forever chemicals”.

PFAS refers to a class of 14,000 chemicals that are typically used in consumer products to make them water-resistant. As the name suggests, since these chemicals do not naturally break down they can cause cancer, liver disease, cardiovascular disease and fetal complications and can contribute to other major health issues.

However, the study published in the Environmental Science and Technology Letters journal did not consider the implications of using contaminated toilet paper on people’s health while there is a possibility of PFAS being absorbed through a person’s skin. They also said that reducing PFAS in wastewater is “critical” since they are potentially harmful.

The lead author of the study, Jake Thompson who is a grad student at the University of Florida said, “I’m not rushing to change my toilet paper and I’m not saying that people should stop using or reduce the amount of toilet paper they use.” He added, “The issue is that we’re identifying another source of PFAS, and it highlights that the chemicals are ubiquitous,” as per the Guardian.

According to Thompson, out of the 21 brands that they studied, but did not name, even the ones that recycled paper had similar amounts of PFAS to those that were not, which suggests that there might not be a way to avoid PFAS in toilet paper. The lead author also said that the levels of PFAS are low enough to suggest that they are used in the manufacturing process to prevent paper pulp from sticking to machinery, reported the Guardian.







