Tonga: The powerful volcanic eruptions even sent 'gravity waves' into space

The volcanic eruption on South Pacific island nation of Tonga and the subsequent tsunami have amounted to a major catastrophe for citizens. The volcano, which was erupting since December 2021 exploded violently on January 15, 2022. Hundreds of homes in Tonga have been destroyed and the island nation was even briefly cut off from rest of the world.

Just how powerful was this explosion could be understood from the fact such as the effects of the tsunami and the volcanic ash cloud were observed even in Peru, more than 10,000 kilometres across the Pacific Ocean. The explosion of Hunga Tonga volcano was even heard in Canada, again, more than 10,000 kilometres away.

Now it has come to light that the volcanic eruption even sent 'atmospheric gravity waves' into space. These waves were detected by a NASA satellite. The waves radiated outwards in concentric circles around the volcano.

Nations have rushed to help the island nation. Japan and Australia have sent aid and relief materials. Boxes of drinking water were among the supplies loaded onto an aircraft parked on the tarmac of Komaki base in Japan

The Japanese government announced on Wednesday (January 19) it would provide at least $1 million in aid, as well as drinking water and equipment to clean the volcano ash in Tonga.

The Red Cross said its teams in Tonga had confirmed that saltwater from the tsunami and volcanic ash were polluting the drinking water of tens of thousands of people

