Tibet may be splitting apart due to colossal tectonic collision underneath Himalayas

Tibet might be splitting apart as the Indian tectonic plate's upper part is tearing and warping because of constant collision, suggests a new study.

A recent study presented at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union showed that the geology underneath the Himalayas, the world's highest mountain range, maybe more complicated than previously believed.

The Himalayas continue to grow as the two tectonic plates, the Indian and Eurasian, keep colliding under them. The outcome of the collision of an oceanic and continental plate is known to geoscientists. However, the outcome is hard to anticipate when two continental plates collide, as both have similar densities.

When the oceanic plate is denser, it slides under the lighter continental plate in a process known as subduction. Some geoscientists believe the Indian plate might be sliding under the Eurasian in a process known as underplating, in which one continental plate slides under the other without diving deeply into the mantle.

ALSO READ | Hot springs served as catalyst for life on Earth billions of years ago, study finds

However, many others think that the inner parts of the Indian plate are subducting, and the upper parts are cramming up against the bulk of Tibet.

According to the new research, the Indian plate is subducting. However, while doing so, it is also bending and tearing, and its upper half is peeling away like the lid off a tin can.

The researchers investigated earthquake waves travelling through the crust where the two plates collide. Using these waves, they created images showing slashes in the slabs of the Indian plates' crust.

While the bottom of the Indian plate is 124 miles (200 kilometres) deep in some places, it is only 62 miles (100 kilometres) in others, reported Science Magazine. It suggests that some of the Indian plate has peeled away.

In 2022, researchers mapped the variations in helium bubbling from geothermal springs in the region to find the boundary where the two plates meet in the Himalayas. Thus, previous geochemical studies also suggest that earthquake waves result in hinting at a splintering plate.

Researchers have not entirely dissected how tearing and warping deep within the crust leads to the buildup of stress at the surface. However, the new study might help them know about the areas of increased earthquake risk around the plate boundary.