This UK-built surgical robot has completed 1,000 surgeries successfully

British medical technology company CMR Surgical has claimed that its next-generation surgical robot from Cambridge, has been used to successfully conduct over 1,000 surgical procedures in hospitals across Europe and Asia.

The Impington-based company confirmed that it had reached the milestone on a broad range of procedures - from hysterectomies to complex cholecystectomies.

Versius, a next-generation surgical robot, has been specifically designed to meet the needs of patients, surgeons and surgical teams alike.

With a pair of 3D glasses, and using what looks like video game controllers, skilled surgeons can utilise the high-tech Versius system to undertake complicated procedures with often much better outcomes for patients.

The use of this key-hole surgery - or minimal access surgery - has benefits such as shorter hospital stays for patients, faster recovery time, less pain, less bleeding, and reduced scarring.

Versius was created by Cambridge-based CMR Surgical and is now in use in hospitals in France, Italy the UK and India.

“If you could have a robot with articulated wrists and the enhanced vision and more people could do minimal access surgery, then more patients would get all the benefits of the minimal access,” said Mark Slack, CMR Surgical’s co-founder and chief medical officer.

(With inputs from agencies)