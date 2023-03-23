This planet has 'sand' clouds and it orbits two stars

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has been up and running for a while now. It is bringing us pics from all corners of the universe. The humanity's eye in the sky has now sent us images of 'sand' clouds in the atmosphere of a faraway planet that revolves not one but two stars.

A team of researchers led by Brittany Miles of the University of Arizona detected these clouds, said NASA. The team, using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), detected the 'silicate cloud features' in the atmosphere of the planet which has been catalogued as VHS 1256 b. The clouds are constantly moving, rising and mixing in the atmosphere. Hotter material is pushed up while the colder is pushed down.

In addition to the 'sand clouds' the team of researchers has also found presence of water, methane, and carbon monoxide.

VHS 1256 b is 40 lightyears away and revolves around two stars over 10,000 years.

“VHS 1256 b is about four times farther from its stars than Pluto is from our Sun, which makes it a great target for Webb,” said Miles “That means the planet’s light is not mixed with light from its stars.” Higher up in its atmosphere, where the silicate clouds are churning, temperatures reach a scorching 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit (830 degrees Celsius).

"The finer silicate grains in its atmosphere may be more like tiny particles in smoke,” said noted co-author Beth Biller of the University of Edinburgh, as quoted by NASA “The larger grains might be more like very hot, very small sand particles.”

