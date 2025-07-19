/This is what happens when 2 black holes collide - and it’s terrifying

In 2023, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US detected something strange happening in space - the collision of two massive black holes. One black hole was around 103 times and the other 137 times the mass of our Sun, collided on November 23, 2023 - around 10 billion light-years away. The collision formed a colossal black hole 265 times our Sun’s mass. It was the largest black hole merger ever recorded and was named GW231123, The Guardian reported.

What is a black hole?

It is a region in space where gravity has an intense presence. Nothing - and it means not even light - can escape the black hole. A black hole forms when a gigantic star - around 10-20 times the Sun’s mass - collapses before exhausting its nuclear fuel. As per a report by USA Today, the collision forms a boundary beyond which escape is impossible. The collision of black holes is a cataclysmic event that reshapes our understanding of the universe.





What do astrophysicists say?

The phenomenon is a key to galaxy formation. When galaxies collide, their central supermassive black holes often merge, forming larger ones, as seen in the Milky Way’s future collision with Andromeda in 4 billion years.