This huge asteroid, set to fly past earth, is worth $5 billion in metals

This weekend, an asteroid with a diameter of over 1,000 feet will fly by Earth, but it is not likely to impact our planet.

NASA has classified the asteroid 4660 Nereus, found in 1982, as a "potentially hazardous asteroid" due to its size and proximity to Earth.

It stands 20 feet taller than the Eiffel Tower, at 1,083 feet.

According to NASA, there are less than 10,000 near-Earth objects the same size or larger than 4660 Nereus.

The asteroid, which EarthSky claims travels at 14,719 mph, circles the sun every 664 days and passes reasonably close to Earth roughly once every decade.

However, this will be the asteroid's closest approach to Earth since its discovery.

According to NASA, the asteroid will be roughly 2.4 million miles away from Earth on Saturday, the closest it will be until 2060, when it will be only 744,576 miles away.

The space rock is worth $5 billion in precious metals

According to Asterank, a database that tracks over 600,000 asteroids, 4660 Nereus is worth $4.71 billion.

It has such a high value because it is rich in nickel, iron, and cobalt.

According to Forbes, only three sports franchises are worth more than the asteroid: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, and New York Knicks.

