This asteroid can make you richer than a billionaire

Most of us are content with the idea of becoming a millionaire. The ambitious aim for the billionaire club and perhaps only tech companies can dream of being in T-club.

But what if you become a 'quintilllionaire'? With 18 zeroes in your net worth, the Bezoses and Musks of the world wouldn't stand a chance against you.

All you have to do is go to space, travel to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and mine metals from an asteroid. It is estimated that the asteroid is made of metals worth 10 quintillions! The asteroid is literally biggest floating bank in our solar system!

If you think this is crazy, obtain info on an asteroid dubbed 16 Psyche. It is located in the main asteroid belt.

The asteroid, first discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis in 1852 is made up of exposed metallic iron, nickel and even gold. Scientists think that the asteroid is part of remains of the core of a shattered planetesimal, that is, a clump of space rocks that was on the verge of becoming a planet but didn't.

From Earth, asteroid 16 Psych appears hazy but by analysing the light reflected off the surface of the asteroid, scientists have been able to conclude that it is very rich in metals.