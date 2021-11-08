Third of human population to be displaced if climate change not curbed

We all hear about climate change, global warming and all the discussion that takes place around it. However, without a clear idea about its impact on human population, much of the talk can appear to be just in theory. But a new report sheds light on the clear danger humanity faces due to the climate change.

The report says that about third of human population may have to leave home in search of cooler climate. Effects of migration by even a fraction of this population is known to cause major disturbance in world affairs.

Team of researchers who carried out the study includes scientists from USA, UK, Japan, China and Uruguay.

The researchers have found that 3.5 billion people will leave their homes worldwide in next 50 years if climate change isn't stopped.

'Human temperature niche'

Like all animals, humans tend to settle in places where temperature ranges are suitable. This is called 'temperature niche' of humans. It has been found that for humans, the temperature niche lies at an average temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. But climate change is threatening to change the average temperature.

The study says that global warming is set to change the average temperatures drastically than in last 6,000 years. The researchers calculate that a temperature increase of even 1 degree Celsius will displace a billion people worldwide.