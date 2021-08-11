There's no vaccine for climate crisis: WHO chief on wildfires in several countries

In the wake of wildfires in numerous countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "devastating flames" had damaged many people's lives in recent weeks.

"If we continue business as usual, the risks posed by climate change could dwarf those of any single disease. We will end the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's no vaccine for the climate crisis," he tweeted.

According to the WHO, "Over 90% of people breathe unhealthy levels of Air Pollution, largely resulting from burning fossil fuels driving Climate Change. Ending the burning of fossil fuels drastically reduces pollution & offers immediate benefits for society & the economy."

"20% of the world's carbon emissions are from transportation. Each of us can help reduce the emissions by walking Person walking‍ and cycling ‍more for your health and the health of the planet. The value of health gains from reducing carbon emissions would be approximately double the global cost of implementing carbon mitigation measures," WHO report said.



#ClimateChange puts the 🌏🌍🌎 at risk from



🔸air pollution

🔸disease

🔸extreme weather

🔸forced displacement

🔸food insecurity

🔸pressures on mental health



Around 1⃣3⃣ million people die each year due to environmental factors.

