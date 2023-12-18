The Ursids 2023: How to watch the year's last meteor shower at their best

The final meteor shower of 2023, The Ursids, has started. The Ursid meteor shower will peak overnight on Thursday (Dec 21) through Friday (Dec 22).

According to Time and Date, the Ursid meteor shower began on Sunday (Dec 17). It will continue till Tuesday (Dec 26), one day after Christmas.

The Ursids come a week after the Geminids that peaked earlier this week. Over a hundred "shooting stars" were visible in the night sky during one of 2023's strongest meteor showers.

However, the Ursids will not be as strong as the Geminids. Compared to Geminids, the coming meteor shower will have around ten "shooting stars" per hour at the peak. However, the American Meteor Society said that the number can reach 25.

There's also something special about 2023's Ursid meteor shower. It coincides with December's solstice when Earth's northern axis is at its maximum tilt away from the sun. Although the two events are completely unrelated, Earth's journey around the sun causes them both.

When And How To Watch The Ursid Meteor Shower

Constellation Ursa Minor is the radiant point of the Ursids, where the "shooting stars" will appear to originate in the night sky. You must look north to see the Ursid meteor shower as the stars wrap around Polaris, the North Star.

Since Ursa Minor is a circumpolar constellation, it's up there all night. So, you can start watching for the Ursid meteor shower as soon as it gets dark.

However, the Ursids will not be visible in the southern hemisphere. Only countries in the northern hemisphere can see the Ursid meteor shower.

A waxing gibbous moon will be there during the peak night of the Ursids. But it won't impact the visibility that much.

For the best experience, wear warm clothes, be patient and stay outside with your telescopes and binoculars.

What Causes The Ursids Meteor Shower

"Shooting stars" occur when dust and dirt strike the Earth's atmosphere. Usually, the source of this dust and dirt is a comet. For the Ursid meteor shower, it's the 8P/Tuttle, a comet that takes 13.6 years to orbit the sun. The last time it appeared in the inner solar system was in 2021, and the next time it will enter will be in 2035.

In 2008, researchers used Arecibo Observatory's radio dish to study 8P/Tuttle. The comet was found to be 2.8 miles (4.5km) in diameter and had a peanut-like shape.