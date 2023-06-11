Taurine extends life, boosts health in animals: Study

Taurine, a nutrient found in fish, meat, and energy drinks boosts health and extends life in a range of animal species, according to a study published in the journal Science on Friday (June 9). The study said that ageing is associated with physiological changes that range in scale from organelles to organ systems but researchers were still working to understand the molecular basis for these changes.

The researchers, who studied various animals, found that the amount of the semi-essential amino acid taurine in circulation decreased with age. "Supplementation with taurine slowed key markers of ageing such as increased DNA damage, telomerase deficiency, impaired mitochondrial function, and cellular senescence," the study said.

"Taurine supplementation improved life span in mice and health span in monkeys," it added. Taurine, which is produced by animals including humans, could be the key to a longer and healthier life. 'Blood concentration of Taurine declines with age' Taurine, which is produced by animals including humans, could be the key to a longer and healthier life. Friday's study said blood concentration of Taurine declines with age in mice, monkeys, and humans. And to probe whether this decline contributed to ageing, researchers orally fed Taurine or a control solution once daily to middle-aged wild-type female and male C57Bl/6J mice until the end of life.

"Taurine-fed mice of both sexes survived longer than the control mice. The median life span of taurine-treated mice increased by 10 to 12%, and life expectancy at 28 months increased by about 18 to 25%," the study said.

A meaningful anti-ageing therapy should not only improve life span but also health span. And hence, the researchers investigated the health of taurine-fed middle-aged mice and found an improved functioning of bone, muscle, pancreas, brain, fat, gut, and immune system, indicating an overall increase in health span.

A similar effect was seen in monkeys. Does Taurine increase life span of worms, yeast? The study probed whether Taurine supplementation increased the life span of worms and yeast. It found out that although Taurine did not affect the replicative life span of unicellular yeast, it increased the life span in multicellular worms.

It added that Taruine abundance decreases during ageing, and a reversal of this decline through taurine supplementation increases the health span and life span in mice and worms and the health span in monkeys.

"To test whether the Taurine deficiency is a driver of ageing in humans as well, long-term, well-controlled taurine supplementation trials that measure health span and life span as outcomes are required," it further said.

