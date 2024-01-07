Sustainable skies: Aviation firm produces jet fuel entirely from human excreta

An aviation firm has recently achieved a remarkable feat by creating jet fuel entirely derived from human excreta. The breakthrough, conducted by scientists in a Gloucestershire laboratory, introduces an innovative solution to the aviation industry's quest for sustainable and low-carbon fuel alternatives.

The CEO of Firefly Green Fuels, James Hygate, explained to the BBC the motivation behind their unconventional choice of feedstock. Seeking a highly abundant and low-value resource, the team recognised the abundance of human waste, making it a promising candidate for transforming into eco-friendly jet fuel.

International aviation regulators conducted independent tests, affirming that the sewage-derived jet fuel closely resembles conventional fossil jet fuel. This validation positions the innovation as a credible and viable alternative in the aviation fuel landscape.

Carbon footprint revolution: A 90 per cent reduction

Collaborating with Cranfield University, Firefly delved into assessing the life cycle carbon impact of their fuel. The findings revealed a staggering 90 per cent reduction in carbon footprint compared to standard jet fuel.

James Hygate emphasised a crucial distinction in their fuel – the absence of fossil carbon. Despite sharing chemical similarities with fossil-based kerosene, Firefly's jet fuel stands out as a genuinely fossil-free alternative. This aligns with the global imperative to transition towards cleaner and greener energy sources.

With aviation contributing approximately two per cent of global carbon emissions, there is a pressing need to address its environmental impact. The industry faces challenges in decarbonisation, prompting a global race to discover sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Also watch | Japan's Burning Plane: What's the real story? While initiatives to develop electric planes and hydrogen-electric powered flights are underway, the full-scale transition of the aviation industry to these technologies is anticipated to take years, possibly decades.

In the interim, the urgency to explore and adopt environmentally friendly kerosene production methods remains paramount.