Paper straws are not necessarily biodegradable, may lead to pollution: Study

Despite their eco-friendly image, paper straws may not be the green solution many hoped for. Recent research from the University of Antwerp reveals that these alternatives, touted as environmentally conscious, contain low levels of forever chemicals, also known as poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

In a comprehensive study, researchers tested 39 different straw brands made from plastic, paper, glass, bamboo, or stainless steel.

Surprisingly, PFAS was detected in almost all materials, raising concerns about the unintended consequences of purportedly sustainable options.

Stainless steel exception

Notably, stainless steel emerged as the only consistent exception, free from PFAS contamination.

PFAS, a group of synthetic chemicals found in various products, can persist in the environment for centuries. The slow breakdown of these substances challenges the perception of certain straws as 'biodegradable.'

While the health impact of low-level PFAS exposure is not fully understood, the potential risks associated with these forever chemicals are a growing concern. Researchers emphasise the need for PFAS-free alternatives, as these substances can accumulate in the environment and animal bodies, posing potential long-term health risks.

To make plant-based straws, such as paper and bamboo, water-repellent, manufacturers often incorporate PFAS. This practice, aimed at enhancing straw functionality, inadvertently contributes to PFAS pollution. The study suggests that some plant-based and 'eco-friendly' alternatives may not be as environmentally conscious as perceived.

High-resolution mass spectrometry was employed to analyse the chemical composition of various straw types.

PFAS was found in all but two paper-based straws, raising questions about the widespread presence of these chemicals in seemingly sustainable choices.

Even after use, PFAS pollutants from straws can persist, whether through recycling, landfill disposal, or incineration.