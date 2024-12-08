Washington, United States

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams recently engaged with students from the Sunita Williams Elementary School in a virtual session. The interaction was aimed at providing insight into how astronauts live aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the various challenges they face in space.

During the session with students, Williams demonstrated how people in space drink liquids in a zero-gravity environment.

A student gets a demonstration from astronaut, Sunita Williams on how to drink liquids in space. Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore hit the six-month mark in space after becoming the first to ride Boeing's new Starliner capsule on what was supposed to be a week-long test flight.… pic.twitter.com/1UQSgvcHsN — Francynancy (@FranMooMoo) December 6, 2024 ×

On ISS, fluids behave differently, making it difficult to drink them from normal cups. The astronauts have to adapt to unique ways to consume them in space. Williams described how astronauts use special pouches to drink liquids that are designed to prevent liquids from floating away in microgravity conditions.

The virtual event with the students from the school located in her hometown of Needham, Massachusetts, allowed young minds to interact with the astronaut and ask questions, offering them an opportunity to engage with her. The session that merged education and inspiration sparked curiosity among the students. It allowed them to gain knowledge of how things work in space and encouraged them to explore science and space.

Sunita Williams: An inspiration for many

Currently, the commander of the ISS, Williams has completed six months aboard the space station along with astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore. The two boarded Boeing's Starliner capsule for a week-long test flight but got stuck in space after the spacecraft faced technical issues, making it unfit to return. She is expected to return in February 2025 aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

William is engaged in various research projects that may prove to be significant milestones in her career and space exploration for mankind. She is expected to participate in a spacewalk as part of the ISS’s Expedition 72 crew in 2025.

Williams said, “Space is my happy place,” reflecting on her career. Her passion for space and commitment to missions is an inspiration for the budding generation of future scientists.

