NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been stuck on the International Space Station (ISS) since June, is now leading an innovative agricultural experiment. Williams is tasked to grow “Outredgeous” romaine lettuce in microgravity.

The experiment Plant Habitat-07 will explore how the plant grows under varying levels of water and how it affects its growth and nutritional value in space. This comes amid rising concern over ISS commander Williams’ health due to the extended stay in space.

The groundbreaking study will pave the way for future long-term space missions and agriculture. If it is successful, it may prove beneficial for increasing food production and space agriculture.

It will help minimise the need for expensive space missions to deliver supplies to astronauts and help develop a self-sustaining system to support life during space exploration. It will also improve the mental health of astronauts by allowing them to grow and consume fresh food.

The experiment also aims to develop sustainable solutions for farming in regions that have scarce water on Earth and analyse their growth, nutritional content, and overall health of the plant.

Williams has also contributed to several other health studies while onboard the ISS, including a vascular health study with fellow astronaut Tyler Hague.

Sunita Williams stuck on ISS

Sunita Williams began her mission on June 5 along with astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. While the space mission was originally planned for eight days, the spacecraft faced technical difficulties, making it unfit to carry them back to Earth and leaving them stranded on the space station.

Williams and Wilmore are now expected to return around February next year aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. Currently, Williams is serving as the commander of ISS for the second time.

(With inputs from agencies)