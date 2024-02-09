Sun to flip its magnetic poles this year. What does it mean? Will it be dangerous?

One of the biggest stars of our solar system, the Sun, is set to undergo an epic transformation by flipping its magnetic poles. The phenomenon in which the Sun’s magnetic poles reverse their positions happens every 11 years or so. The last it happened was in 2013, and now it is expected to take place this year between April and August.

Though the flipping of the Sun’s magnetic poles might sound apocalyptic, it is a natural cyclical way through which the Sun shuffle itself. But why does it flip its magnetic poles, anyway?

Why Sun flip its magnetic poles?

Several stars and planets, like Earth and the Sun, have magnetic fields. These magnetic fields are not stable but are cyclical and keep changing depending on the peak solar cycles.

The Sun is a huge ball of hot and ionized gases that keeps flowing inside its core, which also generates electric currents in the Sun. The magnetic fields are the byproduct of these heavy-flowing electric currents, as per NASA. Scientists call this process a “dynamo.”

NASA explained that the dynamo “reorganises itself” at the peak of each roughly decade-long solar cycle.

“The sun’s polar magnetic fields weaken, go to zero and then emerge again with the opposite polarity. This is a regular part of the solar cycle,” said Stanford solar physicist Phil Scherrer while describing the process to NASA.

Also Read | Clean energy: Scientists make new record in replicating solar process on Earth

The Sun’s magnetic poles switch consistently every 11 years, while the Earth’s magnetic north pole switches frequently to the south and vice versa, every 10 thousand years.

Will this reversal of Sun’s magnetic poles be dangerous?

The sun’s magnetic pole reversals typically bring more intense solar storms, which can cause disruption to satellites, communication and GPS in space and disable parts of the electrical grid, according to Earth Sky.

But the best part is, it could bring some lower latitude northern lights. Northern lights are generally located between 60 degrees and 75 degrees latitude, but during the last magnetic pole reversal in 2013, intense auroras were recorded below 50 degrees.

The researchers described those auroras through eye-witness accounts as “blood or deep crimson red” that were so bright you “could read a newspaper by.”

What will change after 2024’s magnetic poles reversal?

The flipping of the Sun’s magnetic poles will cause intense solar storms, which can “open up Earth’s magnetic field and allow much more energy and mass to enter in through, and when that happens, then we tend to see all kinds of impacts," said Boulder Delores Knipp, an engineering professor at the University of Colorado, in conversation with Vox.

Also Read | Ice cores show quick loss of Antarctic ice 8,000 years ago

It will influence the space weather, which can be challenging for astronauts, and it can also interrupt electrical power on Earth, which can be very dangerous for satellite systems.

However, the National Solar Observatory reported there’s no need to panic, and the sun’s consistent polar flips are evidence that our star is functioning as scientists have predicted.