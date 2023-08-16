Study suggests brains of teenage smokers may be different from non-smokers

A study suggests that adolescents who engage in under-age smoking may possess distinct brain structures compared to their non-smoking peers.

The research highlights a potential connection between levels of grey matter in specific brain regions and the inclination to start smoking during teenage years, as well as the reinforcement of nicotine addiction.

Unveiling such associations could hold the key to identifying those more likely to develop a smoking habit, potentially paving the way for life-saving interventions.

Analysing brain imaging and behaviour data

A collaborative effort among researchers from the University of Cambridge, the University of Warwick in the UK, and Fudan University in China delved into brain imaging and behavioural data involving over 800 young individuals aged 14, 19, and 23.

The study aimed to uncover potential neurological factors that contribute to early smoking initiation and prolonged addiction.

The study revealed a significant finding - adolescents who began smoking by the age of 14 exhibited notably reduced grey matter in a specific section of the left frontal lobe associated with decision-making and rule-breaking behaviours.

This correlation suggests that diminished grey matter in this region might contribute to early smoking experiences and a propensity for defying anti-smoking norms.

Brain development and nicotine addiction

Grey matter development peaks during adolescence, a period when brain growth remains ongoing. The research proposes that diminished grey matter volume in a particular area of the brain's front left side could serve as an inherited biomarker for susceptibility to nicotine addiction. This novel insight holds potential implications for both prevention and treatment strategies.

The complex role of grey matter

Interestingly, the study uncovered a dual effect in another brain region.

The right part of the same brain area exhibited reduced grey matter in smokers, particularly those with established nicotine habits.

This finding could be associated with weakened control over smoking behaviour, impacting pleasure-seeking and management processes, often referred to as hedonic motivation.

Furthermore, excessive grey matter loss in the right brain was linked to binge drinking and marijuana use, suggesting a broader neurobehavioural mechanism susceptible to risky behaviours.

The study's revelations shed light on a potential neurobehavioural mechanism that may underlie the early initiation and long-term entrapment of nicotine addiction. With projected annual cigarette-related deaths reaching eight million worldwide by the decade's end, this research bears significant implications for public health and well-being.