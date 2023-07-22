Drake slams fan for throwing vape onstage during Brooklyn concert; video goes viral

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, bore witness to an unexpected incident during Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour on Thursday night when the renowned rapper abruptly paused his performance after a fan tossed a vape onto the stage.

A video posted on TikTok by the concert venue captured the moment Drake addressed the crowd, inquiring, "Did you throw a vape over here? Come on. Who threw this? Who threw the vape?"

Clearly displeased, he expressed his disapproval of the fan's actions and urged them to take life more seriously. "There's no way you're taking life seriously if you think I'm gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f–king Barclays Center. You've got some real-life evaluating to do," the rapper passionately stated.

Drake proceeded to kick the vape around the stage before eventually picking it up and telling the audience that it was a "lemon mint" flavoured electronic cigarette.

Drake calls out a fan for throwing a vape onstage:



“There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f–king Barclays Center. You got some real life evaluating to do.” pic.twitter.com/wdknfSkYRJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 21, 2023

The incident elicited mixed reactions from the crowd, with some fans supporting his stance on the matter while others were left bewildered.

While this incident was not the first time objects have been hurled at the Canadian rapper during his tour, Drake has remained composed and undeterred. During the opening night of the "It's All a Blur" tour in Chicago on July 5, a fan threw their cell phone at Drake while he was performing. Despite being hit on the arm by the mobile device, the artist remained unfazed and continued to deliver a seamless performance.

