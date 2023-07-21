Prabhas, Kamal Haasan launch Project K aka Kalki 2989AD at San Diego Comic-Con

Indian film Project K made its Comic-Con premiere as it got its final title and a teaser amid an excited audience. The upcoming Indian sci-fi epic film is titled Kalki 2989AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including the likes of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

The film is huge in terms of the star cast and the budget it is being made on. The name of the film suggests it has something to do with Kalki, a deity from Hindu mythology. Kalki is the 10th and final incarnation of the god Vishnu who appears in order to end the Kali Yuga, the darkest period in mankind’s history. The teaser opens with the words, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a new force will arise,” the “Kalki 2898 AD”, setting the stage for Prabhas.

The Indian film opened to a warm welcome from the excited audience, who erupted into thunderous applause. The grand event marked a significant milestone as Kalki 2989AD became the first-ever Indian film to participate in the prestigious international Comic-Con.

Watch the teaser of Kalki 2989 AD here:

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kamal Haasan said, "What makes Indian cinema so great is the energy our audience brings to our cinema. We make the stories, they make the stars."

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release worldwide on January 12, 2024, in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English languages.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.