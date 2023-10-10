2.2 billion people in India, Pak to face deadly heat waves if global temperatures rise by 2 degrees

By the end of this century, climate change could lead to extreme global warming and trigger health problems such as heart attacks and heat strokes in populous countries including India, China and Pakistan, a study has said.

The warming of the planet beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will be devastating for the human health, said the interdisciplinary research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Penn State College of Health and Human Development, Purdue University College of Sciences and Purdue Institute for a Sustainable Future.

There is a certain threshold combination of heat and humidity that humans can bear, beyond which it causes heat-related health problems such as heat strokes and heart attacks.

According to the study, if the global temperatures increase by 2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels, then at least 2.2 billion residents of Pakistan and India's Indus River Valley, 1 billion in eastern China and some 800 million people in sub-Saharan Africa will experience hours of heat that surpasses human tolerance.

In India, the cities that would bear the brunt of this annual heat include New Delhi and Kolkata. Globally, cities like Multan and Shanghai will also experience extreme heat conditions.

If global warming continues to go 3 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial levels, then the spiked levels could affect the Eastern Seaboard and the middle United States, from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago. Even Australia will also experience extreme heat.

Matthew Huber, professor of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences at Purdue University, said, "The worst heat stress will occur in regions that are not wealthy and that are expected to experience rapid population growth in the coming decades."

He added, "This is true despite the fact that these nations generate far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than wealthy nations. As a result, billions of poor people will suffer, and many could die. But wealthy nations will suffer from this heat as well, and in this interconnected world, everyone can expect to be negatively affected in some way."

The experts said to stop the temperatures from increasing, the emission of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide must be reduced. They warned that if the changes aren't made then developing and underdeveloped countries will suffer the most.