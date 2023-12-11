Stay young with nature: Study says green spaces slow ageing at cellular level

Surrounding ourselves with nature has been linked to various health benefits, ranging from improved mental well-being to enhanced heart health and robust immune systems. Recent studies have gone a step further, suggesting that people residing in green spaces may experience a slower biological ageing process.

Led by social ecologist Aaron Hipp from North Carolina State University, a study involving 7,827 participants sought to quantify the cellular-level impacts of greenspace, according to Science Alert. The focus was on understanding how greenspace could counteract environmental harms and contribute to a healthier biological age.

The research revealed a compelling connection between greenspace and telomere length, with individuals in nature-rich environments exhibiting longer telomeres.

Telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, are considered markers of biological age. As cells divide, telomeres shorten, impacting the cell's ability to maintain its genetic material and, eventually, leading to cell line depletion.

Green spaces have long been recognised for their ability to mitigate stress, reduce pollution, and promote physical activity and social interactions.

However, the paradox exists: despite understanding the intrinsic connection between our well-being and the natural world, our increasing segregation from nature poses risks to both mental and physical health.

While greenspace demonstrates significant benefits, its positive impacts diminish when factors like air pollution are considered.

Moreover, racial disparities in greenspace access were evident in the study, highlighting the need to address systemic issues like racism and economic segregation to truly harness the potential of nature in promoting health.

Even for those in nature-deprived neighborhoods, the study encourages people to find ways to reconnect with nature, whether by appreciating local insect life or starting a balcony garden.